BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA to ease policy, but U.S. election will move AUD

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver more easing at Tuesday's board meeting, but this ispriced into the AUD/USD rate and further moves will be driven by the U.S. presidential election result.

The latest Reuters poll indicates the consensus is for the RBA to lower the cash rate and 3-year bond yield target rate to 0.10% from 0.25%, while expanding their bond buying programme to include five-to-ten-year Australian government bonds . There is a mix of views on the size of the expanded bond buying and whether it will be a set amount or 'open-ended'.

The AUD/USD is likely to have a muted reaction if the RBA meets market expectations, as the results of the U.S. election roughly 24 hours later may have a significant impact across all assets and currencies. The AUD/USD has moved lower in recent days, as investors are worried that a close election result might be contested.

The political uncertainty brought about by a contested election would probably cause a steep drop in all risk assets and send the AUD/USD down to the 200-day moving average around 0.6800. Conversely, a clear-cut result would likely spur a relief rally in risk assets and lift the AUD/USD towards resistance around 0.7150.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

