BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA tipped to hike 25 bps Tues but future path unclear

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.10% on Tuesday, but there is a wide range of forecasts for what is in store in 2023.

The RBA surprised the market by scaling down to a 25 bps rate hike in October. Refinitiv's 0#RBAWATCH shows around a 30% chance of no change on Tuesday even though all 30 economists polled by Reuters expect a 25 bps hike.

The RBA does not meet in January, so there is a natural pause built in to allow them to assess the impact of 300 bps worth of rate hikes in eight months, assuming they hike 25 bps on Tuesday.

The market will look to the statement for clues on whether the RBA will tighten again in February. The median poll expectation is for a 3.60% terminal rate, but some banks, including CBA, believe Tuesday's hike will be the last in the cycle.

If the RBA takes heart from unexpectedly soft October CPI data and believes the end of the tightening cycle is close, they may alter or eliminate this line from the November statement: "The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead."

A dovish hike would likely weigh on AUD sentiment - especially against the NZD, which appreciated over 2% versus the AUD last week due to unambiguously hawkish signals from the RBNZ.

It could also discourage attempts to take the AUD/USD through strong resistance at 0.6915-25 where the 50% retracement of the 2022 drop and the 200-day moving average converge.

