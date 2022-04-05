BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA takes a step towards first rate hike since 2010

April 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained the cash rate at 0.10% at its April policy meeting Tuesday, but sent a clear message to the market that it will start hiking rates for the first time since November 2010.

The post-meeting statement entirely left out the pledge made in March that "The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve."

That was taken by the rates markets as a dog whistle to prepare for 'live' meetings in the upcoming months: RBAWATCH now shows the market fully pricing in a 25-basis-point hike in June.

The Australian central bank did provide a caveat in the statement, saying, "growth in labour costs has been below rates that are likely to be consistent with inflation being sustainably at target."

This will ensure the April 14 employment report for March and April 27 Q1 CPI release will be key events in determining the timing of start of the tightening cycle.

The AUD/USD soared from 0.7545-50 to test the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8007-0.6967 drop at 0.7609. A clear break above 0.7610 targets the 76.4 retracement of that move at 0.7761.

