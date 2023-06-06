BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA surprises with hike for second straight month

June 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised the market and economists polled by Reuters by raising the cash rate 25 basis points to 4.10% on Tuesday. It was the second straight month the usually predictable central bank took a page out of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's play-book.

It was a hawkish hike, as the RBA statement noted: "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe".

The RBA cited high services price inflation and rising wage costs among the reasons behind its decision. The market is bound to price in at least one more rate hike, as the tone of the statement suggested inflation risks are firmly tilted to the upside.

The AUD/USD jumped from 0.6625 to 0.6677 immediately after the rate increase was announced. Resistance is at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the drop in May at 0.6681 - with the 200-day moving average right behind at 0.6693. A break above 0.6700 will put the May 10 trend high at 0.6818 squarely in the market's sights.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/43NA2Ep

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.