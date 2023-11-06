BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA set to hike, say economists - market not so sure

Repeats from Monday with no changes

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and 34 of 39 economists polled by Reutersexpect a 25 basis-point rate hike to 4.35%. Markets are less confident, with LSEG's 0#RBAWATCHindicating around a 57% chance of a hike.

After holding rates at 4.10% for a fourth straight month in October, the RBA retained a hawkish bias by stating: "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks."

Australian data has exceeded expectations since that meeting. Q3 CPI was surprisingly strong and September retail sales climbed at the fastest pace in eight months. Yet RBA Governor Michele Bullock indicated the inflation data was around what the RBA expected and the central bank was still weighing its options.

The RBA risks undermining its credibility by pausing for a fifth month and will likely see a 25 bps rate rise as the path of least regret. If it hikes as expected, the market will focus on whether the statement retains a hawkish bias.

AUD/USD has risen 3.75% since bottoming at 0.6271 on Oct 26. This was driven in part by the market pricing in a 25 bps RBA hike and the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. The RBA would have to deliver a hawkish hike for the AUD/USD to ascend to the key 200-day moving average at 0.6619.

A decision to pause or deliver a dovish hike would likely see the AUD/USD retreat to former resistance at the 55-DMA at 0.6398.

