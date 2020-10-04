BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA seen on hold in Oct, to open door to Nov rate cut

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and the latest Reuters poll shows economists expect the central bank to keep rates at a record low of 0.25%, but the accompanying statement is likely to leave the door open to a cut in November.

In a Sept 22 speech, Deputy Governor Guy Debelle discussed various policy options the RBA could take to assist the economy, including lowering the cash rate without going into negative territory, increasing longer-term bond purchases and taking steps to lower the currency .

The dovish speech resulted in a number of major banks predicting the RBA would ease in October, but most major Australian banks and other economists soon changed that forecast to November as the federal budget is due on the same day as the October RBA meeting .

If the RBA remains on hold Tuesday, they are unlikely to materially change their statement from September, when they said, "The Board will maintain highly accommodative settings as long as is required and continues to consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery."

An on-hold decision may prompt some knee-jerk AUD buying, as 11 of the 26 economists polled by Reuters expect a rate cut, which suggests Tuesday's meeting is 'live'. The 'just in case' AUD shorts would probably cover if the RBA remains on hold as expected, but any bounce would likely be modest and short-lived.

