BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA on hold but will it signal a hawkish pivot?

April 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and while no change in policy is expected, the market will be looking for any hint that the central bank may commence a tightening cycle in 2022.

The latest Reuters poll shows 17 of 27 respondents expect the first rate hike in August while as many as 10 predict June . The market RBAWATCHis pricing in more than a 60% chance the RBA will hike by 25 basis points at the June meeting.

The simplest way for the RBA to deliver a hawkish signal would be to drop "patient" from the final sentence of the March statement: "The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve."

Money market hawks may be disappointed, as the RBA is unlikely to indicate a pivot away from their long-held patient narrative without a detailed explanation. Governor Philip Lowe is not scheduled to speak this week, which suggests there will be nothing new to explain.

The RBA is more likely to emphasize they will respond to upcoming data, heightening the importance of quarterly inflation data due in April.

The AUD/USD will probably ease towards the 21-day moving average at 0.7400 if the market scales back expectations of a June lift-off, but other factors may limit losses.

If the RBA does clearly signal upcoming meetings are 'live', the AUD/USD will likely test and possibly break the 0.7555 October trend high.

