BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA meeting "live" with consensus for a hawkish pause

June 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia could deliver a surprise 25 basis-point rate rise for the second month in a row on Tuesday, following last week's hotter-than-expected April CPI reading and 5.75% hike in the minimum wage.

The Reuters poll forecast is for the RBA to remain on hold at 3.85% and maintain a hawkish bias. Twenty-one of the 32 economists polled expected no change to rates on Tuesday, while 20 of 29 respondents believed the cash rate will reach 4.10% or higher by end-September.

If the consensus is correct and the RBA pauses, the market will scrutinise the degree of hawkishness in the statement.

Following its decision to hike in May, the RBA said "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve."

If the RBA strengthens the tightening bias by replacing further tightening may be required with "will be needed", as in the March statement, it would be viewed as more hawkish than expected.

The Australian dollar outperformed most of its peers last week, rising 1.33% against the greenback, as the market priced in a hawkish pause. The RBA would need to hike 25 bps or strengthen its tightening bias on Tuesday for the AUD/USD to extend its gains.

AUD/USD faces resistance at the 50% retracement of the May drop at 0.6638, which was also last week's trend high. A drop below the 10-day moving average support at 0.6551 would suggest a short-term top is in place.

