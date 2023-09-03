BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA likely to remain on hold with mild hawkish bias

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain its cash rate at 4.10% on Tuesday, according to 34 of 36 economists polled by Reuters. While the case for more rate hikes may be dissipating, the RBA is unlikely to pivot away from a mild tightening bias.

LSEG's 0#RBAWATCH shows only around a 1% chance of a hike on Tuesday. With recent data indicating Australian inflation is moderating, the futures market is pricing in around a 30% chance the RBA will hike another 25 basis points in this cycle, while nearly two-thirds of economists polled believe there will be at least one more 25 bps hike by year-end.

The market will be looking for any tweaks to the post-decision statement to acknowledge the tightening cycle might be coming to an end, but the RBA is unlikely to materially change the statement it delivered following the August meeting.

The August statement concluded by saying: "Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend on the data and the evolving assessment of risks."

If all goes according to script, the impact on the Australian dollar should be minimal and fleeting. Support for the AUD/USD is at the Aug 17 trend low at 0.6365, while stiff resistance has formed at the 0.6522 triple-top.

