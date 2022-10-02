BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA expected to hike 50 bps, but may surprise with 25

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to lift the cash rate on Tuesday, but board members are likely to have a lively debate on the size of the hike.

The latest Reuters poll clearly favours a half-point rise to 2.85%, with 21 of 29 economists polled expecting that outcome. They cite the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive action and note that theAustralian dollar's 6.5% fall against the greenback since the last meeting is adding to inflationary pressures.

Some economists, including those at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, believe the RBA will opt for a smaller 25 basis-point hike. They highlight new monthly inflation data showing a slight easing of price pressures and the fact the RBA may want to assess the impact of four straight 50 bps hikes.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said on Sept 16 that the central bank was getting closer to the point for a smaller rate rise and would discuss whether to hike 25 or 50 bps at the October meeting.

The falling AUD may tip the balance towards a 50 bps hike, but it will be a close call.

A half-point hike accompanied by a statement indicating the cash rate is in neutral territory would likely see limited AUD/USD upside. A surprise 25 bps hike would probably send AUD/USD below the 2022 trend low at 0.6363.

