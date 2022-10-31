BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA expected to hike 25 bps and likely contemplate 50

Repeats from Monday with no changes

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise the cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.85% on Tuesday, but the red-hot third-quarterinflation readings released last week will probably force Governor Philip Lowe and the board to discuss a 50 bps hike.

The latest Reuters poll shows 28 of 32 economists expect the RBA to stick with a 25 bps hike for the second straight month, while 0#RBAWATCHshows the market pricing in a 78% chance of a 25 bps hike and a 22% chance of 50 bps.

Some of the economists polled believe the RBA is justified in hiking 50 bps, but will likely opt for 25 bps after laying out the reasons for a smaller increment.

Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock said in an Oct 18 speech that the RBA's relatively more frequent policy board meetings allow it to be less aggressive in times of uncertainty. The Oct 4 meeting minutes noted the strain on household budgets from rising inflation and higher rates - and that the full effect of the latter was yet to be felt in mortgage payments.

The Australian dollar would probably rise if the RBA surprises with a bigger hike, but gains would be short-lived ahead of the pivotal Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. The 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the August-October drop at 0.6539 is likely to hold ahead of the Fed decision.

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sLavew

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

