BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA decision a close call between hike or hawkish pause

July 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and there's no clear consensus among economists on whether the outcome will be another rate rise or a hawkish pause.

The once predictable Australian central bank surprised most forecasterswith 25 basis-point rate hikes in both May and June, taking the cash rate to 4.10%.

Sixteen of 31 economists in the latest Reuters poll predict another 25 bps hike to 4.35%, while the other 15 expect the RBA to pause before resuming its tightening path in August. The market is pricing an over 60% chance the RBA will remain on hold Tuesday.

Those looking for the RBA to hike point to strong employment growth and wage inflation - along with rising house prices. Those in the pause camp believe the softer inflation reading for May will allow some time for the board to asses incoming data.

There will be a knee-jerk AUD reaction no matter what the RBA decides on Tuesday. If they remain on hold, the AUD/USD will likely fall to support formed around 0.6600. But the move would be tempered and possibly reversed if the accompanying statement is clearly hawkish.

If the RBA hikes 25 bps to 4.35%, the AUD/USD may head towards the 200-day moving average at 0.6693, or the 21-day MA at 0.6725 if the statement signals more tightening to come.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

