BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA decision a close call, according to economists

April 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and according to the latest Reuters poll, a razor-thin majority is picking a 25 basis point hike. But market pricing implies confidence they will pause.

The market is indicating an 85% chance the RBA will remain at 3.60% 0#RBAWATCH, so if the Australian central bank does surprise by hiking, the AUD will rally and Australian bill traders will be caught out.

Based on the March meeting minutes, a pause seems highly likely. The RBA noted policy was in restrictive territory and "members agreed to reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting". It is also worth noting the RBA met before the advent of the banking crisis and January's softer than expected Australian weighted CPI.

Assuming the RBA pauses, the statement will determine whether it remains hawkish or turns more neutral. The March statement said ”the Board expects that further tightening of monetary policy will be needed". If they repeat that message, it will be viewed as a hawkish pause. If the RBA instead indicates they “may” need to tighten policy further depending on incoming data, it will be viewed as a neutral pivot.

A surprise hike by the RBA would likely result in a test of the key 200-day moving average at 0.6750. A hawkish pause would likely result in a muted reaction, while a neutral pause risks a test of the March 10 low at 0.6564.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew.)

