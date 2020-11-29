BUZZ-COMMENT-RBA Dec meeting a non-event as it is time to "chill out"

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and is widely expected to leave policy settings unchanged. The statement is not expected to materially change from November's and could convey a similar sentiment to what then-RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said in late 2015, telling markets to "just chill out and see what the data says".

The RBA won't meet again until February, so they are unlikely to be provocative in their comments. If they are planning to tweak their message, it will most likely be delivered on Wednesday when Governor Lowe appears in parliament. But that is unlikely given recent comments from Deputy Governor Guy Debelle that suggested the RBA is comfortable with current settings and policy measures such as cutting the cash rate to 0.10% and QE efforts were already working .

The RBA, through their statement or Lowe's comments on Wednesday, may acknowledge the improved economic outlook due to recent advances in COVID-19 vaccine trials, but they would likely balance that by reiterating the medium-term outlook remains uncertain and they are prepared to take further action if necessary.

The AUD/USD isn't expected to significantly react to the RBA meeting, but may drift higher once it is out of the way.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

