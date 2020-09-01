US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Ray of hope for beaten-up dollar after ISM, particularly vs yen

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

USD/JPY bounced with the help of rising Treasury yields after unexpectedly ISM manufacturing data paid homage to the Fed's inflation quest [nN9N2BW02R], providing a rare ray of hope for the dollar to extend a rebound.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bounced with the help of rising Treasury yields after unexpectedly ISM manufacturing data paid homage to the Fed's inflation quest , providing a rare ray of hope for the dollar to extend a rebound.

Declining fears of the demise of Abenomics after the Japanese prime minister announced his resignation provided additional support.

USD/JPY cleared Monday's high by the 50% Fibo of Friday's wide decline at 106.07, and now faces falling daily cloud cover, currently 106.41-7.40, and recent range highs by 107.

A close above the 21-day moving average at 106.06 would favor gains into the cloud and a test of the upper 21-day Bolli and 100-DMA at 106.94/96 by Friday's 106.945 spike high on EBS.

The cloud base and the 55-DMA, last 106.55, are interim hurdles, the latter probed numerous times since early July, but not closed above.

With Japanese political concerns abating , USD/JPY can track Treasury-JGB yields spreads, U.S. economic data and Fed views. The reflationary Fed bias also works against the haven yen, while traders are on alert for a potential overdue correction of the broader dollar drop .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QWVALr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular