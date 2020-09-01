BUZZ-COMMENT-Ray of hope for beaten-up dollar after ISM, particularly vs yen

Sept 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bounced with the help of rising Treasury yields after unexpectedly ISM manufacturing data paid homage to the Fed's inflation quest , providing a rare ray of hope for the dollar to extend a rebound.

Declining fears of the demise of Abenomics after the Japanese prime minister announced his resignation provided additional support.

USD/JPY cleared Monday's high by the 50% Fibo of Friday's wide decline at 106.07, and now faces falling daily cloud cover, currently 106.41-7.40, and recent range highs by 107.

A close above the 21-day moving average at 106.06 would favor gains into the cloud and a test of the upper 21-day Bolli and 100-DMA at 106.94/96 by Friday's 106.945 spike high on EBS.

The cloud base and the 55-DMA, last 106.55, are interim hurdles, the latter probed numerous times since early July, but not closed above.

With Japanese political concerns abating , USD/JPY can track Treasury-JGB yields spreads, U.S. economic data and Fed views. The reflationary Fed bias also works against the haven yen, while traders are on alert for a potential overdue correction of the broader dollar drop .

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

