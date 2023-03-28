BUZZ-COMMENT-Rates suggest EUR/USD's upward grind should persist

March 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a 3-session high Tuesday on the back of U.S. dollar weakness and should extend its rally if rate markets remain on their current trajectory.

Global government bond yields traded generally higher Tuesday as banking stress eased further but German 2-year yield gains outpaced U.S. 2-year yields. German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR tightened, reducing the dollar's yield advantage over euro.

Shorter-term rates markets indicate the dollar's yield advantage will deteriorate drastically over the next 21-months. SOFR futures show a high rate of 4.873 for Q1 2023, which then falls sharply and bases near 3.05% early 2025.

Euribor futures pricing indicates peak rates at 3.5% in Q2 2023 but then base near 2.70% in early 2025. Rates markets suggest the Fed will cut more aggressively than the ECB.

SOFR futures SRAU3 techs highlight upside price risk. Daily charts show a bull pennant pattern in place as recent gains are consolidated. The pennant indicates another price rally -- lower rates-- is possible.

EUR/USD technicals reinforce the upside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs are rising, EUR/USD traded above the daily cloud and consolidation of gains off the 2022 yearly low is under way.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

