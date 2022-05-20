US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Rates still leave beleaguered dollar bulls in control vs yen

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

USD/JPY has had a rough retreat since hitting a 20-year high of 131.350 on May 9, but with the Fed on course to hike 50 bps per meeting and the BOJ on hold, further gains toward the often cited 135 level are not out of the question.

USD/JPY is up 21% over the last six months and Japan's former vice finance minister Eisuke Sakakibara -- "Mr. Yen" -- said in a Bloomberg interview overnight, https://youtu.be/c4-7dHUc6Z0, that widening U.S.-Japan rate differentials had driven yen weakness and that markets expected it could weaken to 140-150 range.

He said the BOJ would be concerned with a rise above 150.

The recent USD/JPY dip has come as markets question how much the Fed can hike, which has helped to ease USD/JPY lower.

The glimmer of hope for yen bulls is the diminished Fed hike trajectory and signs the U.S. economy may be slowing, which could trigger recent USD longs to book profits.

There is also the chance, Sakakibara said, that the BOJ may hike in 2023, which would boost the yen, as Eurodollar futures indicate U.S. rates dipping in H2 2023.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

