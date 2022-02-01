BUZZ-COMMENT-Rates, inflation, possible ECB shift keep EUR/USD upside risks intact

Feb 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose through the 10-DMA on its way to a four-session high on Tuesday, with rate differentials, inflation concerns and a possible ECB shift contributing to a supportive outlook.

U.S. interest rates EDM2US2YT=RR continued to retreat from post-Fed highs. German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads tightened further, eroding the dollar's yield advantage.

French January inflation, while lower than December, surprised to the upside , leaving investors wary of a possible shift in the ECB stance.

German manufacturing growth, the first in six months, in January coupled with upbeat January German employment helped to buoy euro zone rates. German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR are positive after briefly trading down while Euribor prices are hovering near recent lows as investors expect a December ECB hike FEIZ2 and increase bets on a September FEIU2 move.

EUR/USD investors will be focused on Thursday's ECB statement and President Christine Lagarde's presser as the central bank may have to acknowledge that hot-running inflation may not be temporary and that rate hikes could be coming.

Technicals are becoming bullish. The Jan. 28 doji candle has been followed by a powerful rally. Daily and monthly RSIs imply upside momentum is building and the 10-DMA has been pierced.

Should U.S. rates remain soft and sentiment towards an ECB shift persist EUR/USD shorts should continue to get squeezed.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/32NHy8e

deus2yrhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gdKqyf

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.