BUZZ-COMMENT-Rate divergence a powerful force for the yuan

Nov 20 (Reuters) - China maintained a steady benchmark rate for its seventh straight month and analysts expect the next move in Chinese rates will be up. The current yield gap continues to attract investment flows and underpins the currency.

Increasing COVID-19 infection cases in the U.S. and containment measures plus doubts surrounding U.S. stimulus will keep the Federal Reserve rate's stable. The dollar walks a haven-virus line, but on balance probably won't push the yuan off course.

USD/CNH is set to record a sixth straight monthly decline in November and the market is set to close below its monthly cloud. The last time the cloud was above price on a closing basis was April 2018. Monthly cloud base is currently 6.5493.

The last USD/CNH Fibonacci retracement level taken off the major 6.2364-7.1966 March 2018 to May 2020 climb is at 6.4630, a viable bear target.

The weekly bear trend is beginning to display over-sold values, but any corrective action is likely to be viewed as an opportunity to join the trend.

USD/CNH monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35LmyO4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

