BUZZ-COMMENT- Rate decisions to draw attention in emerging markets

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interest rate decisions in Israel, Turkey, Hungary and Chile will draw attention in emerging markets next week.

The stability of MSCI's emerging markets FX index could be challenged should risk aversion continue to build, although with traders taking a cautious approach toward Asian currencies, the emphasis may be on a bigger reduction of exposure, and not more gambling.

Current uncertainty, which has driven stocks and bonds lower while fuelling demand for safer currencies and gold, heightens the probability of central banks either easing policy or any further.

In this respect Chile's central bank which cut its interest rate in July and September might lower it again from the current 9.50% on Oct. 26. However, that would put more pressure on the peso, which has slumped from 783 vs USD in June to 953 this week. The rise to the 1060 record high last year prompted a big FX intervention.

Hungary's central bank is also expected to lower interest rates by 50bps to 12.50% on October 24 - and with the forint rallying ahead of the event - this cut seems more likely.

Israel's central bank is expected to hold short-term interest rates on Oct. 23 for a third straight meeting in a bid to prevent the shekel from weakening further and fuelling inflation, even as the economy falters due to the war against Hamas.

In contrast Turkey's central bank, which has seen the lira drop to a record low following a 21.5% rise in its repo rate, may have to raise it further on Oct. 26 to stifle the inflationary impact of the lira's fall.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

