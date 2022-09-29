BUZZ-COMMENT-Rate cuts could follow a China yuan intervention

Sept 30 (Reuters) - China may be about to act forcefully against the relentless U.S. dollar rally, ostensibly to stabilise the yuan, but that could also open room for policy easing.

Authorities are reportedly preparing state banks to aggressively intervene in offshore FX markets, while clamping down on illegal capital outflows. A change in the yuan-fixing methodology might also soon be announced.

The offshore yuan recovered nearly 1.0% versus the USD Thursday following the report on intervention, moving further from Wednesday's record low of 7.2668. Last at 7.1288, USD/CNH is flashing a technical signal which may motivate some USD bulls to trim.

Seeking to strengthen the yuan now appears odd considering its trade-weighted index has remained resilient as other currencies have also been mauled by the dollar.

The pressure to act may stem from the Chinese Communist Party's congress on Oct 16, at which President Xi Jinping is expected to be anointed for an unprecedented third term. Regulators are keen to stabilise financial markets before that. Boosting the yuan would also bolster investor confidence.

That may also give the central bank leeway to ease monetary policy again, after holding back this month, presumably to avoid adding depreciation pressure.

Given the bleak economic outlook, more stimulus is needed, borne out by weakness in September PMI data on Friday. Authorities indicated a potential partial relaxation on mortgage rates Thursday to revive the debt-ridden sector. Could a broad interest rate cut follow successful FX intervention?

For more click on FXBUZ

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3C31Kki

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3foFbyx

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.