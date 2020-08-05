BUZZ-COMMENT-Rare opportunity for EUR/USD bears at 1.2000

Aug 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD surged to a three-day high after unexpectedly weak U.S. ADP employment data left it threatening to extend its rally above the last month's peak, but the 1.2000 area could be a major impediment beyond that and a rare opportunity for bears.

Despite an upward revision, the tepid ADP growth reinforced broad-based dollar weakness based on a persistently bearish U.S. interest rate outlook, with U.S. Treasury yields lingering near recent lows and fed funds futures pricing in slightly negative rates by August 2021 FFQ1.

Euro zone inflation expectations should support EUR/USD's, as well as options, though along with technicals they also suggest EUR/USD bears lurk near 1.2000.

The U.S. dollar index =USD is approaching key 91.70/80 support at the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-20 rally and May 2018 monthly low, roughly 1.2% below current levels. A fall there would translate into EUR/USD near 1.1990, with potential options barriers favoring bears near 1.2000 .

Any barriers would probably be large and well-defended since EUR/USD has not traded near 1.2000 since May 2018, indicating that initial tests could fail and trigger a large correction in the rally.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dy8U5t

usd/idxhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kd6kmb

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

