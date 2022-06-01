BUZZ-COMMENT-Rallying dollar refocuses on 20-year high vs yen

June 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Wednesday, fueled by solid U.S. JOLTs and above-forecast ISM manufacturing data, setting course for May's 131.35 20-year peak, with prior resistance near 129 acting as support.

The data boosted Fed rate hike expectations and Treasury-JGB yield spreads, helping the dollar, while dovish BOJ comments softened the yen.

Unless Friday's U.S. employment and ISM services data undermine the sharp rise in Treasury yields, USD/JPY will retest the 131.35 EBS peak.

Buttressing USD/JPY's uptrend and the bullish divergence between the Fed and BOJ are Fed Governor Christopher Waller's view that 50bp rate hikes should be on the table at every meeting until inflation recedes substantially .

In contrast, deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe said the BOJ should keep rates negative, maintain its 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields and be ready to ease more if risks materialize .

Above 131.35, the next key historical hurdle is 2002's 135.15 peak. Beyond that, should Fed hikes exceed most expectations, the focus would be on 1998's peak, the ABC target from 2011's nadir and 38.2% of the 1998-2011 collapse at 147.63/149.38/152.75.

