BUZZ-COMMENT-Radically different inflation outlook may have big impact on dollar

Oct 12 (Reuters) - A radically different inflation outlook stemming from huge drops in the prices of commodities that led to the global tightening cycle may have big impact on the dollar, which has soared during the period that U.S. interest rates have risen.

While rises in the prices of energy and agricultural products resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine were large, they pale in comparison to subsequent drops in some markets.

Despite these enormous drops, interest rates have been rising, with a spike in the yield on U.S. 10-year debt almost reaching 5% following the release of the latest U.S. jobs report in October.

Since then, futures markets have started to price out the probability of further hikes, bringing forward the expected date for the next move in rates - a cut - to June next year.

While that alone is cause to ponder a correction of the dollar's gains, current expectations surely do not factor the significant drops in many of the commodities that sparked inflation.

Expectations for cuts and the beginning of an easing cycles that will probably result from their dramatic falls could result in a big dollar drop that may rapidly accelerate if traders who are betting on a rise - having bet heavily on a drop in July - adjust their positions.

Where an end of the tightening cycle could fuel demand for equities, an easing cycle could send it into overdrive, putting much greater pressure on a dollar that many investors are holding as a result of this year's uncertainty.

If a fraction of the one trillion dollars that's headed into cash positions this year moves into riskier assets, the dollar could suffer considerably.

