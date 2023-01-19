BUZZ-COMMENT-Quieter conditions will undermine currency traders big bet

US Markets

January 19, 2023

Jan 19 (Reuters) - FX traders who have staked almost 19 billion dollars on EUR/USD rising will find their positions undermined by the big decline in volatility.

Many traders who have correctly bet on a rally have profits to book and for them the drop for benchmark EUR/USD vol from 12.0 in November towards 8.0 is cause to do so.

However, there is very little will to take a profit with bets on EUR/USD rising - which are similar to the total of all bets wagered on dollar rising last year - little changed in January.

With EUR/USD rising further from December's closing rate of 1.0715 to reach 1.0887 it's not surprising that gamblers are holding out for a bigger return, but with half of the drop influenced by changing Fed policy unwound, and the rally looking stretched towards peaks of both 20-day and 20-week Bollinger bands, it may be prudent to think again.

Psychological barriers like 1.1000 usually attract big corporate and option interests which will add to the probability of a top, and with U.S. interest rates to better eurozone rates by around 1.5% this year, 1.1000 may be a good spot for them to enter EUR/USD carry trades that quieter periods favour.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

