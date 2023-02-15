BUZZ-COMMENT-Questions for Fed, BoE to keep GBP/USD traders rapt

US Markets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve and Bank of England face plenty of interest rate questions following U.S. and UK inflation data for January, with their answers set to impact GBP/USD.

The questions include how high Fed rates will go, and whether the BoE should pause its hiking cycle as early as next month.

Money markets currently see a three-in-four chance of the Fed raising its target range to 5.25-5.50% this year, after a hawkish shift in expectations following Tuesday's release of higher than expected annualized U.S. CPI prints. FEDWATCH

In contrast, Wednesday's softer than expected UK CPI data has spurred a dovish shift in BoE expectations -- to the detriment of sterling. The probability of the BoE unexpectedly keeping rates at 4% on March 23 has risen to 28% from 10% at Tuesday's close, according to the BOEWATCH measure on Eikon. 0#BOEWATCH

UK inflation data for February will be released a day before next month's BoE rate decision -- and hours before the Fed is expected to raise its target range by 25 basis points to 4.75-5.00%.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

