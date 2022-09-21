BUZZ-COMMENT-Putin throws rock into FX pond before big Fed hike

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin generated ripples across the foreign exchange pond on Wednesday, hours ahead of another big interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.

Safe-haven currencies including the U.S. dollar and Swiss franc strengthened after Putin escalated Russia's conflict with Ukraine by ordering a partial troop mobilisation and warned the West over "nuclear blackmail".

Cable fell to a new 37-year low of 1.1304 on Putin's comments, helping lift the USD index to a new 20-year high of 110.87, with EUR/CHF sliding to a new 7-1/2-year EBS low of 0.9535.

GBP/USD was at 1.35 when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 - which prompted strong demand for the safe-haven greenback.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time at 1800 GMT, alongside updated quarterly economic projections. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will then hold a news conference from 1830 GMT.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SpWDkF

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.