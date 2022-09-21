US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Putin throws rock into FX pond before big Fed hike

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Russian President Vladimir Putin generated ripples across the foreign exchange pond on Wednesday, hours ahead of another big interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin generated ripples across the foreign exchange pond on Wednesday, hours ahead of another big interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.

Safe-haven currencies including the U.S. dollar and Swiss franc strengthened after Putin escalated Russia's conflict with Ukraine by ordering a partial troop mobilisation and warned the West over "nuclear blackmail".

Cable fell to a new 37-year low of 1.1304 on Putin's comments, helping lift the USD index to a new 20-year high of 110.87, with EUR/CHF sliding to a new 7-1/2-year EBS low of 0.9535.

GBP/USD was at 1.35 when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 - which prompted strong demand for the safe-haven greenback.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time at 1800 GMT, alongside updated quarterly economic projections. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will then hold a news conference from 1830 GMT.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SpWDkF

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular