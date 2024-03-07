BUZZ-COMMENT-Profit taking may define FX flows in short-term

Amends sell off for Japanese yen to USD/JPY in 1st paragraph

March 7 (Reuters) - Profit-taking may dominate foreign exchange flows in the next few weeks with growing signs of traders paring risk emerging following sell-offs in bitcoin and and USD/JPY.

Bitcoin's near $10,000 drop in a very short time after hitting a record high was exacerbated by its lack of liquidity, but it has been followed by profit-taking influencing much more liquid pairs like USD/JPY.

Like bitcoin, which was driven up by big speculation, the yen's slide was largely fuelled by speculation and both of these wagers have been successful.

As often happens the decision to book profits on one asset often spreads and an instrumental factor in trader decisions could be the end of the financial year on March 31.

This is definitely a factor influencing the yen, but it's also year-end in the United Kingdom and the United States, and there are interest rate decisions for all of the major central banks in the next few weeks and the U.S. jobs report is released on Friday.

Traders who have made money and are uncertain about the impact of these big events are likely to book more profits which will weigh on the euro and the pound and support Australia's dollar, and there is a heightened risk of a top and pullback for gold.

In contrast bullish bets on INR that is waking from a long slumber might grow supporting a bigger rally

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

