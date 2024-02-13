BUZZ-COMMENT-Probability dollar drops has risen considerably

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The probability dollar drops has risen considerably because traders are now betting that it rises while they still expect interest rates to drop.

During the tightening cycle, the dollar soared, but thanks to the massive investment in it and huge speculation on its rise, an overcrowded position situation developed.

This resulted in a very unusual situation with a sharp sell-off occurring while U.S. interest rates were still rising. The resulting slump has been followed by a rebound as investors are drawn to a currency that is supported by an interest rate greater than those for other major currencies and also many emerging ones.

This has led to another unusual situation where traders are betting that the dollar goes up just ahead of a cycle of interest rate cuts that will certainly weigh on the U.S. unit.

Without speculation to restrain a drop, a fall in dollar's value could lead to a big shift in current positions and investments later this year resulting a surprisingly big decline.

