BUZZ-COMMENT-Prior loss of interest may result in a big USD/INR move

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The loss of interest which saw volatility drop to a record low could lead to big USD/INR movement as traders adjust to an unexpected slide that has seen the pair tumble from 83.35 to 82.77 so far this year.

There has been little movement in the past year which has seen volatility collapse as traders and investors shun the options they would usually use to hedge the risk of FX moves.

The extremely low level of volatility suggests few traders are prepared for this year's slide, and while the move in is its infancy, it has a lot of potential.

Both the sharp downward shift in expectations for U.S. interest rates and cheaper energy prices support a USD/INR drop. The big change in expectations for U.S. interest rates weighing on the dollar has also boosted risk appetite, fuelling a gambling surge that's given popular speculative investments like gold, iron ore, the euro and Bitcoin a big boost.

Demand for other risky and potentially rewarding assets like India's high-yielding currency may follow.

After a multi-year decline the rupee is certainly cheap and will garner support from a more than $20/bbl drop in crude oil prices seen since September, that helped to inspire big changes in expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Palm oil, coal and gas are also far cheaper than they were, and with those trading USD/INR only recently exiting bets on it rising, there is no speculative short position to restrain a drop during a U.S. easing cycle. With gains during the tightening cycle beginning at 72.27, there is a lot of downside potential.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

