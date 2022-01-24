BUZZ-COMMENT-Prime time to hedge risk dollar rises further

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Following a big change in betting, traders are less prepared for the dollar rise they once envisaged on the back of interest rate hikes that they still expect. With interest rates now seen rising further and hikes probably coming more quickly than when traders were betting more heavily the dollar would rally, it may be time to hedge risk of further dollar gains.

Since the beginning of December 2021 traders have sold $10 billion of the $23 billion that had been wagered on dollar rises, while the greenback gained 1% on a trade weighted basis in December.

With less drag from speculative bets on its rise the dollar, which has strengthened almost 6% since the Federal Reserve signalled it would change monetary policy in June last year, will likely keep rising and gains may accelerate.

During the period traders slashed dollar longs, the amount of expected tightening envisaged in the United States by January 2023 has doubled to 100bps.

This year the dollar could double the 6% rise seen in the past six months.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD TWI and Jan 2022-Jan 2023 Fed fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qUlKRC

DOLLAR TWI targethttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Aqcxnl

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.