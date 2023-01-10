US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Prime time for FX profits without currency exposure

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 10, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Traders can continue to profit from increased FX volatility without exposure to the underlying currencies by using simple FX option strategies.

Recent volatility is being driven by a mismatch between central bank guidance and market expectations, especially from the United States. That's placing more emphasis on central bank speakers and especially related data prints.

Trading volatility typically involves an option with an opposing view in the cash market to offset exposure to the underlying currencies. Adjusting the cash component to maintain that lack of exposure as the currency pair moves is done with the aim of capturing more currency pips than the premium paid.

Actual volatility is obviously unknown when pricing an option so dealers use implied volatility to set the premium. Long volatility traders therefore want actual volatility to outperform implied to generate profit. That's why implied volatility has been trading at elevated levels when compared to its pre Christmas and long term lows, especially over impending data prints and central bank meetings. Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QqbGel

1-week expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Zm3j7A

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.