BUZZ-COMMENT-Prime time for FX profits without currency exposure

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Traders can continue to profit from increased FX volatility without exposure to the underlying currencies by using simple FX option strategies.

Recent volatility is being driven by a mismatch between central bank guidance and market expectations, especially from the United States. That's placing more emphasis on central bank speakers and especially related data prints.

Trading volatility typically involves an option with an opposing view in the cash market to offset exposure to the underlying currencies. Adjusting the cash component to maintain that lack of exposure as the currency pair moves is done with the aim of capturing more currency pips than the premium paid.

Actual volatility is obviously unknown when pricing an option so dealers use implied volatility to set the premium. Long volatility traders therefore want actual volatility to outperform implied to generate profit. That's why implied volatility has been trading at elevated levels when compared to its pre Christmas and long term lows, especially over impending data prints and central bank meetings. Related comment

Benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility

1-week expiry FXO implied volatility

