BUZZ-COMMENT-Pressure on payrolls to break dollar stasis

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Prospects for the dollar index, which has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels, remain solid but it has failed to gain traction on hawkish Fed minutes and probably needs a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report to break out higher.

Though the dollar will probably resume its stalled pandemic recovery as the Fed reduces monetary stimulus faster than the ECB or BOJ, wobbling stocks in the safe-haven yen's favor and disappointing ISM readings dent the dollar.

Treasury yields are also near key resistance, adding to the significance of Friday's non-farm payrolls.

The dollar index needs to clear 2021's 96.938 high to test the July 2020 breakdown month high and nearby 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic range at 97.641/725.

Though consolidation since late November left daily studies at their most primed for a breakout since 2014, hawkish Fed minutes and surging Treasury yield spreads over Bunds and JGBs failed to motivate the dollar.

USD/JPY's risk-off drop offset a modest GBP dip and steady EUR/USD. Traders are waiting to see if the Nasdaq and S&Ps will extend losses below key moving average supports, and whether 5- and 10-year Treasury yields will clear pivotal 200-week moving averages at 1.47% and 1.79%, respectively, after Friday's jobs report.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t8IUp3

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t3LbBx

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t3VVjC

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.