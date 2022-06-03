BUZZ-COMMENT-Pressure on Norway's crown likely to ease next week

June 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown has staged a 3.5% recovery versus the euro since basing at 10.3850 on May 19. Despite stalling this week the rally could extend if Norway's inflation exceeds the Norges Bank forecast next week.

May core inflation is expected to show an annual rise of 3.2% from 2.6% in April. The Norges Bank estimate is for an unchanged 2.6%. Core inflation is key and anything that tops the central bank's forecast could see a slight upward tilt to the interest rate path on June 23 along with a widely expected 25-bp rate hike.

Norges Bank has signalled a rate hike in each quarter, and we see further 25- bps rises in September and December. The market is already pricing in four more hikes this year but with wage negotiations so far in line with the central bank's expectations, it is unlikely to be too rattled by short-term inflation gains.

