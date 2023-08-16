BUZZ-COMMENT-Pressure on dollar longs for 146.10+ breakout vs yen

Aug 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY faces a tough challenge to maintain its rapid rise to new 2023 highs, without the support of new peaks in key Treasury-JGB yields spreads, with key resistance looming at 146.05-10.

Doing so without prompting Japanese officials to step up yen support is the trick, and any failure could draw USD/JPY down to massive 145 option expiries.

Correction risk is heightened after a seven days of higher peaks and lows, and will increase until it closes above the up trendline across July and August swing highs and the 76.4% Fibo of the entire 2022-23 downtrend at 146.05/10.

USD/JPY is overbought on daily RSIs that remain below June's peaks as prices make new 2023 highs in a pending bearish divergence pattern, which will gain weight if the 146.05/10 hurdles hold or a breakout above proves fleeting.

The last seven-day streak of higher highs and lows was in October's surge that triggered MoF intervention from Oct. 21's to 32-year peak at 151.94 to that day's 144.50 low on EBS, beginning the retreat to 2023's 127.215 nadir.

Since then the Fed has raised rates to 5.5% and the BoJ has raised its cap on 10-year JGB yields. Focus is now on the Fed cutting rates next year.

A 146.10 breakout faces major resistance by 148.

