News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pressure on dollar longs for 146.10+ breakout vs yen

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

August 16, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY faces a tough challenge to maintain its rapid rise to new 2023 highs, without the support of new peaks in key Treasury-JGB yields spreads, with key resistance looming at 146.05-10.

Doing so without prompting Japanese officials to step up yen support is the trick, and any failure could draw USD/JPY down to massive 145 option expiries.

Correction risk is heightened after a seven days of higher peaks and lows, and will increase until it closes above the up trendline across July and August swing highs and the 76.4% Fibo of the entire 2022-23 downtrend at 146.05/10.

USD/JPY is overbought on daily RSIs that remain below June's peaks as prices make new 2023 highs in a pending bearish divergence pattern, which will gain weight if the 146.05/10 hurdles hold or a breakout above proves fleeting.

The last seven-day streak of higher highs and lows was in October's surge that triggered MoF intervention from Oct. 21's to 32-year peak at 151.94 to that day's 144.50 low on EBS, beginning the retreat to 2023's 127.215 nadir.

Since then the Fed has raised rates to 5.5% and the BoJ has raised its cap on 10-year JGB yields. Focus is now on the Fed cutting rates next year.

A 146.10 breakout faces major resistance by 148.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3s64njK

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/458Q0dd

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/47CTBSz

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.