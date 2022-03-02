BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell's rates resolve should firm up sterling's BoE support

March 2 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose off overnight lows on Wednesday, advancing 0.2% to session highs by 1.3350 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell nodded to the possibility of higher U.S. rates later this month, helping the outlook for countries such as the UK attempting to exit pandemic-era accommodation.

Cable's session highs came after Powell said in prepared remarks released ahead of his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed expected it would be appropriate to raise rates at its March 15-16 meeting.

The move was bolstered by sterling's ability to hold above support at the Feb. 24 low of 1.3273

Though BoE hike expectations have diminished recently, GBPOIS markets BOEWATCH still indicate a further 114bp of UK tightening in 2022, which would bring the total by year-end to 154bp. The Fed is expected to hike rates a total of 130bps by its December meeting FEDWATCH.

Powell said that the Ukraine conflict made the outlook "highly uncertain" and reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an "extremely tight" labor market warrant higher interest rates.

GBP/USD bears maintain control below the daily cloud, 1.3542-1.3455, while bulls need to clear a cluster of falling daily moving averages from 1.3494 to 1.3520 to regain control.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

