BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell's patience undermines dollar enthusiasm

March 17 (Reuters) - Forex traders have been singularly focused on rising U.S. Treasury yields, fueling the dollar's recent rally, but the Fed gave them pause for thought on Wednesday by sticking to its outlook of near-zero rates for a long time and promising to ignore transitory inflation rises.

FX markets whipsawed immediately after the rate announcement as algos initially focused on headlines showing four Fed members saw rates rising in 2022, which had lifted the dollar from pre-Fed levels.

Other headlines dialed back that hawkish view and traders offered dollars, lifting the EUR to session highs at 1.1966, while USD/JPY fell to a session low at 108.92, especially when Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would provide ample notice before tapering and now was not the time to start talking about it.

Though the Fed has said much of this before, it came as markets had become more highly sensitive due to surging U.S. Treasury yields.

For now, Eurodollar futures are moving higher, indicating the market sees Wednesday's hold as net dovish, which is likely to contain recent bullish dollar enthusiasm -- at least until the April 28 meeting.

