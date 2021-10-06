BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell uncertainty is another brick in FX worry wall

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about whether Jerome Powell will be reappointed for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair is helping to keep foreign exchange rates volatile as inflation angst intensifies and the Oct. 18 deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling draws nearer.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday sharpened her criticism of Powell, saying that he has "failed" as a leader and that "we need changes at the Fed". Warren last week called Powell a "dangerous man" and said she would oppose his reappointment.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Warren's latest criticism by saying President Joe Biden "does have confidence in ... Powell at this time".

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it's up to Biden to decide on whether Powell gets a second term. Yellen also echoed a warning from Biden Monday by saying a failure to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could hurt the reserve status of the U.S. dollar.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iEgbSW

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.