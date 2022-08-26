BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell shores up dollar but double-top risk remains after soggy PCE

US Markets

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fed Chair Jerome Powell shored up the dollar index in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday, but the U.S. currency is still facing double-top risk that could extend its recent losses.

Powell's comments offset unexpectedly weak PCE, income and spending data [nAQN1NTXR1] but twin peaks struck in July and August at 109.29/27 -- coinciding with 20-year highs -- represent a daunting chart obstacle for the dollar.

The Jackson Hole effect held the dollar above key supports at 107.48-50. Closing below there would expose the 50% and 61.8% Fibos of August's advance at 106.95/40, while growing sentiment that the currency has peaked would increase risk of revisiting August's key 104.63 lows.

A 10bp fall in 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads following reporting that some ECB officials want a 75bp rate discussed in September also hurt the dollar by boosting briefly EUR/USD.

Investors slightly diminished bets on a 75bp hike in September, but the terminal rate view for 2023 edged higher.

Still, Powell reaffirmed the Fed's inflation-fighting determination and Europe remains in an inflationary energy crisis, and today's rebound off 107.54 index lows has removed the immediate bearish reversal risk.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

