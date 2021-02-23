BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell puts pause on dollar rebound vs yen

Feb 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell back to last week's low of 104.92 low before early risk-off flows lifted the haven dollar, but it failed to clear resistance at the 105.43 high before the Fed Chair Jerome Powell calmed risk traders and dimmed the dollar .

USD/JPY's fall from last week's 106.225 recovery high allowed overbought and bearishly diverging daily RSIs to be reset at neutral. The up trend-line from January's 102.595 pandemic low and the 38.2% Fibo of the January-February rise are at 104.87/84, backstopping Tuesday's 104.92 low.

A breakout above the current 105.43 high by the 200-hour moving average and 38.2% of this week's fall is needed to signal February's highs are back in play.

If USD/JPY were to lose its 104.84 support, the focus would turn to February's low, the 50% Fibo of this year's rally, the 100-DMA and Jan. 11 swing high at 104.40-41.

Powell's comments about not seeing asset bubbles and viewing inflation more as a downside risk may have struck some in the markets as wishful thinking that could eventually lead to further derisking and haven dollar support if rising Treasury yields again spook stocks.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

