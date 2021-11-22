BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell pick puts EUR/USD under renewed pressure, 1.10 in play

Nov 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to fresh 16-month lows on Monday after President Joe Biden re-nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair, suggesting fighting inflation is a priority and raising the prospects of a fall to 1.10.

The pick highlighted the divergence between the Fed, which is looking to accelerate removal of pandemic stimulus and the ECB trying to retain accommodation , sending Treasury-bund yield spreads soaring to pandemic highs.

EUR/USD has minor Fibo support at 1.1225, then the June 22, 2020 swing low at 1.1168 to perhaps produce bounces to correct oversold RSIs.

A year-end dollar shortage seen in basis swaps, scant options expiries below and IMM specs barely net short yet point to the potential to fall to support near 1.10 before the Dec. 14-15 Fed meeting or year-end.

EUR/USD is beset by strong U.S. economic data, in contrast to the euro zone where the latest pandemic wave took new COVID-19 cases to record highs and brought back restrictions. U.S. cases remain well below September's highs, which were on average well below last winter's peak.

Increasing restrictions in Europe will slow the region's recovery. And big exporters such as Germany are suffering more from the slow-down in China than the U.S.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

