BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell has the potential to add fuel to dollar rally

Dollar demand has picked up of late aided by firmer U.S data and less dovish Fed speak, trimming market pricing of year-end rate-cuts to the point that a further pushing out of projected easing could top up the tank for another drive higher in the U.S. currency.

Solid U.S. retail sales, industrial and manufacturing figures have contrasted with Chinese and euro zone data rolling over and questioned the assumption that a rate pause at the Fed’s June meeting is a done deal.

This sets up Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday after a slew of commentary from his rate-setting colleagues backed up the point about June.

Dovish policymakers have focused on whether to ‘wait and see’ the lagged policy effects, while the hawks suggest openness to additional tightening given the lack of progress on inflation.

While the doves lean towards a pause, even Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee -- seen among the most dovish -- said it was premature to talk about cuts, contrary to market pricing.

Fedspeak has awoken the rates market, pushing Treasury yields grinding higher -- the 10-year yielding 3.56%, up 10bp on the week. Rate-sensitive USD/JPY is heading towards its 2023 peak.

Markets see a 25% chance of a June hike, up from around 0% a week ago, while year-end pricing shows 53bps of easing, down from 70bps FEDWATCH. This is an area that a further unwind should provide fuel for a higher dollar.

