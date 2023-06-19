News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's temperature may rise if CPI stays hot

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 19, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Sterling might get even warmer if UK CPI comes in hotter than forecast for a fourth consecutive month, as this would raise the risk of the Bank of England springing a hawkish surprise and hiking rates by a bigger than expected 50 basis points on Thursday.

UK CPI for May is forecast at an annual 8.5%, according to a Reuters poll. The print will be revealed on Wednesday at 0600 GMT, 29 hours before the BoE announces its rate decision.

While a 25 bps hike on Thursday is fully priced in, markets currently see a one-in-four chance of the central bank raising rates by half-a-percentage point to 5% on Thursday. 0#BOEWATCH

Two-year gilt yields rose to a 15-year high just shy of 5% on Monday, with average UK two-year mortgage rates topping 6%.

GBP/JPY rose to 182.12, its highest level since December 2015. GBP/USD scaled a 14-month peak of 1.2849 on Friday, when GBP/EUR rose to test its Aug. 30 high of 1.1734.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPJPY https://tmsnrt.rs/3p4WqdI

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.