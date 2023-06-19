BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's temperature may rise if CPI stays hot

June 19 (Reuters) - Sterling might get even warmer if UK CPI comes in hotter than forecast for a fourth consecutive month, as this would raise the risk of the Bank of England springing a hawkish surprise and hiking rates by a bigger than expected 50 basis points on Thursday.

UK CPI for May is forecast at an annual 8.5%, according to a Reuters poll. The print will be revealed on Wednesday at 0600 GMT, 29 hours before the BoE announces its rate decision.

While a 25 bps hike on Thursday is fully priced in, markets currently see a one-in-four chance of the central bank raising rates by half-a-percentage point to 5% on Thursday. 0#BOEWATCH

Two-year gilt yields rose to a 15-year high just shy of 5% on Monday, with average UK two-year mortgage rates topping 6%.

GBP/JPY rose to 182.12, its highest level since December 2015. GBP/USD scaled a 14-month peak of 1.2849 on Friday, when GBP/EUR rose to test its Aug. 30 high of 1.1734.

