BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's rally may be the only Brexit certainty

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brexit has created only one certainty: the pound has risen strongly before the end of the transition on Dec. 31. That significantly changes risks for those trying to guess future movement.

Traders will be better positioned for news that may lift sterling and less prepared for any sell-off, limiting gains and exacerbating any decline.

That's reflected in current speculation. Bets on the pound's dropping are small compared with those established before the two other big Brexit deadlines that have passed.

The pound's performance has also radically changed. Before the March 2019 deadline, GBP/USD dropped 6.6% over 15 weeks. It fell 10.6% in the 25 weeks before the October 2019 deadline. In the last 36 weeks, GBP/USD has rallied 16.7%

Unless December's deadline is missed, sterling strength will have a decisive impact on direction next year.

