BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's collapse may not be as bad as it seems

Sept 29 (Reuters) - If prior sterling crises are a lesson for traders then the current plunge in the pound's value may be the precursor to better times, laying foundations for an economic rebound and recovery of the currency.

The pound has collapsed significantly, cheapening the cost of UK exports that should narrow trade and current account deficits and lessen pressure on sterling.

In 1992 sterling dropped out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism with GBP/USD falling from above 2 to the dollar towards 1.50, and the trade-weighted pound losing over 12 percent.

The drop for sterling this year is similar with 11 percent knocked off its trade-weighted value, 3.4 percent of that in the last few days. GBP/USD, which dropped over 5% in five days, has fallen around 20 percent this year.

The clamour around the impact of the British government's "mini-budget" may be overstating its effect on sterling, which was in decline long before that event. It is the levels broken that created the furore, with sales below 1.1000 swiftly driving a drop into uncharted territory. It is the need to hedge the unexpected breaks of major levels that created so much volatility.

Hugely expensive plans in other countries to support their economies during the current inflationary crisis may balance the UK's efforts. The extreme reaction may have cheapened the pound to a point where it might outperform currencies of nations with big plans to support their economies, like Germany.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD and GBP TWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3y2Erph

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.