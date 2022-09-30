BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's collapse may not be as bad as it seems

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

If prior sterling crises are a lesson for traders then the current plunge in the pound's value may be the precursor to better times, laying foundations for an economic rebound and recovery of the currency.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - If prior sterling crises are a lesson for traders then the current plunge in the pound's value may be the precursor to better times, laying foundations for an economic rebound and recovery of the currency.

The pound has collapsed significantly, cheapening the cost of UK exports that should narrow trade and current account deficits and lessen pressure on sterling.

In 1992 sterling dropped out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism with GBP/USD falling from above 2 to the dollar towards 1.50, and the trade-weighted pound losing over 12 percent.

The drop for sterling this year is similar with 11 percent knocked off its trade-weighted value, 3.4 percent of that in the last few days. GBP/USD, which dropped over 5% in five days, has fallen around 20 percent this year.

The clamour around the impact of the British government's "mini-budget" may be overstating its effect on sterling, which was in decline long before that event. It is the levels broken that created the furore, with sales below 1.1000 swiftly driving a drop into uncharted territory. It is the need to hedge the unexpected breaks of major levels that created so much volatility.

Hugely expensive plans in other countries to support their economies during the current inflationary crisis may balance the UK's efforts. The extreme reaction may have cheapened the pound to a point where it might outperform currencies of nations with big plans to support their economies, like Germany.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD and GBP TWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3y2Erph

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters