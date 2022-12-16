BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound's battles important in BoE's inflation war

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's hope that UK CPI will fall sharply towards its 2% target in 2023 may be hindered if the pound weakens against the dollar and euro - but helped if it strengthens.

GBP/USD hit a one-week low of 1.2122 on Friday - two days after scaling a six-month peak of 1.2446 - with GBP/EUR plumbing a one-month low of 1.14 as global equity losses and worse-than-expected UK retail sales data weighed on the risk-sensitive pound.

Prior stock losses helped deflate GBP/USD by 2% on Thursday - when the pound was also hurt by news that two of the nine MPC members wanted to keep Bank Rate at 3%.

UK CPI inflation fell to 10.7% in November, from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday said that data gave "the first glimmer" that inflation would fall sharply next year, but said it was too soon for the central bank to let down its guard.

Related column/comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PzrxXi

GBPEURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3V1lv2X

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.