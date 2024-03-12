News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound won't be so proud if BoE cuts before August

Credit: REUTERS/BANK OF ENGLAND

March 12, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Sterling could lose a lot of its lustre if the probability of a Bank of England interest rate cut in the second quarter of this year grows.

The consensus expectation that the BoE won't reduce rates before August has fuelled the pound's recent gains against the euro and U.S. dollar, as it contrasts with a consensus forecast for June rate cuts from both the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve.

Doves advocating a BoE rate cut before Aug. 1 were heartened by Tuesday's UK data showing softer-than-expected wage growth and a higher-than-expected jobless rate.

Morgan Stanley says the chance of a UK rate reduction in Q2 is "severely underpriced". Markets currently see a 17% chance of the BoE cutting rates in May, and a 58% chance of a BoE cut by June. 0#BOEWATCH

GBP/USD slid through 1.28 on Tuesday's UK data, having scaled a 32-week peak near 1.29 after US jobs data last Friday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

