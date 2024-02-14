BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound wants to know if BoE will cut rates in Q2

Feb 14 (Reuters) - To cut or not to cut interest rates in the second quarter? That is the question for the Bank of England (BoE) following softer-than-expected UK inflation data, with sterling investors among those seeking the answer.

Doves hoping for a BoE rate cut before August - which could negatively impact GBP, are feeling more confident following Wednesday's disclosure that UK CPI unexpectedly remained at 4% last month, 24 hours after their confidence was shaken by hotter-than-expected UK pay growth and US CPI data.

Markets currently see a roughly 60% chance of the BoE cutting rates by June, versus a 40% chance at Tuesday's close (and a 75% chance on Monday).

GBP/USD slid to a one-week low of 1.2536 on the below-forecast UK CPI print. GBP/EUR also fell, having scaled a 25-week peak of 1.1767 shortly before the UK CPI data release.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appear before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee from 1500 GMT.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

