BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound vulnerable to the emergence of inflation

May 19 (Reuters) - The UK's inflation rate has doubled at a time the pound is pushing the upper limits of its long-term range. This should add to already substantial downside risk.

UK consumer prices rose by 1.5% in April, following a 0.7% rise in March, in what the Bank of England hopes will be a temporary surge as the economy recovers from last year's COVID slump.

Inflation fears have fuelled a rise in sterling but confirmation of higher inflation which could curtail much needed stimulus, or dampen demand, poses downside risk for the economy and pound.

Long-term ranges are rarely broken as it requires great changes in fundamentals to sustain moves through these very well hedged levels. It took the shock of the UK's vote to leave the European Union to break out of the previous long-term range between 1.40-1.70 which held for over five years in the wake of the global financial crisis

Since Brexit become a popular term, GBP/USD's long-term range has sunk with cable within 1.14-1.44 for almost six years. Hedging for 1.15-1.45 or perhaps 1.20-1.50 ranges seems prudent. There is little reason for pound to break out, and even less now thanks to inflation.

