BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound to suffer if Truss takes back control from BoE

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sterling could sink if Liz Truss, the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister, decides to take back some government control over monetary policy from the Bank of England for the first time since 1997.

Truss plans to hold a review of the BoE's mandate if she beats Rishi Sunak in the race to succeed Johnson. One of Truss's top supporters, Suella Braverman, on Thursday said the review will ask questions over the BoE's independent decision-making on interest rates.

On Thursday, the BoE raised rates by 50 basis points -- the largest hike since 1995, when rate decisions were announced in Britain's parliament after meetings between the then finance minister Ken Clarke and BoE Governor Eddie George.

The pound elicited a fleeting boost from Thursday's half-point hike, before sliding on the BoE's warning that Britain's economy would enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year lasting until 2024. Hours later, Truss and Sunak clashed over the BoE's recession warning.

On Friday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the independence of central banks was "critically important".

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

